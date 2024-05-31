Rising above the smoke

Inscrutable are the ways of God. Perhaps as a reward for becoming a confirmed non-smoker so early in life, God paved my way into the Corporate Legal Department of ITC Ltd, Kolkata, from where I retired after over 22 years of service. In the course of my career at ITC, I had to largely deal with tobacco-related taxation issues and other allied matters at various levels of judicial hierarchy, including the Supreme Court. In due course, I gained an enviable insight into every legal aspect of Virginia tobacco—its cultivation, stages of conversion, and eventually its sale as machine-rolled cigarettes. What do you call it, if not a non-smoker’s reward?