Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Rising India needs a Latin America plan

Rising India needs a Latin America plan

In a global order marked by geopolitical polarisation, supply-chain disruptions, and renewed great-power competition, Latin America has moved from the periphery to the centre of global debates.
Girisanker S B Nair
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 23:32 IST
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 23:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaLatin America

Follow us on :

Follow Us