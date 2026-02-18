Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Ritual, nation, and the politics of belonging

Ritual, nation, and the politics of belonging

Resisting compulsory patriotism is not an act of disloyalty. It is a defence of a deeper idea of India. A democracy is not strengthened when everyone is forced to sing the same song.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 20:13 IST
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us