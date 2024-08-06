Road ahead for India’s high-stake ties with Bangladesh

Hasina has been a truly great and deeply understanding friend of India. The relationship between the two countries improved massively under her watch. India transitioning from a Congress-led BJP government to a BJP-led NDA government never came in the way of the upward trajectory of the bilateral relationship. The two countries could settle a land-border dispute, a first for Independent India, and embark on a transformational economic relationship and alliance.

However, the simmering internal political situation seems to have halted this smooth sailing. A country’s foreign policy is never insulated from the domestic political rumblings. As a true friend, India could get Hasina out of danger, and into safety.

However, the current political landscape in Dhaka might not look like a familiar terrain. The domestic political landslide that resulted in the ouster of Hasina has left a trail of remnants that India needs to be cautious about. Bangladesh’s liberation struggle and India’s historic relationship with the Awami League is a matter of pride, and it will always be. But it should not prejudice India against pragmatically understanding the currents of an unsettled polity in Bangladesh.

Dhaka is a crucial neighbour and it is a high-stakes relationship. Engaging with those who are in power in terms of mutual interests is the best way forward. India is likely to be dragged into this domestic political churn. That should not distract New Delhi. Engaging for mutual benefit and in good faith should be the way ahead when old certainties give way to a new order created by an unsettled domestic polity.

Jayanth Jacob, a foreign policy commentator, has covered the Ministry of External Affairs for over two decades. X: @jayanthjacob.