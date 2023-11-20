Road safety: Tech helps, but miles to go

An upcoming technology called V2V (vehicle to vehicle) would allow vehicles to communicate with each other on the roads and is expected to revolutionise the automotive industry as this can greatly help in reducing accidents. Not just communication with other vehicles, the technology can be used to communicate with infrastructure, too. For instance, V2I (vehicle to infrastructure, like traffic signals), V2P (vehicle to pedestrian) and V2N (vehicle to cellular network). These technologies are generically called as V2X (vehicle to anything). The data exchanged would include critical information for avoiding accidents — speed of the vehicle, location and direction among others.