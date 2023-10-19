Rollback of import curbs is good. Now boost local industry

The welcome news that the plan to introduce licensing for imports of personal computers, tablets and laptops has been dropped inevitably makes one consider the value of the ‘Make In India’ policy. Though the aims are laudable, it is reminiscent of the disastrous import substitution policy of the Sixties and the Seventies. It, therefore, needs to be implemented with caution to ensure it does turn into an import curtailment policy that could prevent the acquisition of much-needed technology and products from abroad.

As for the policy rollback, wiser counsel has prevailed regarding a proposal that would have put constraints on acquiring essential hardware for the information technology (IT) sector. It would have also impacted efficient operations in a vital segment of the economy and simultaneously created hurdles for virtually every industry, whether small, medium, or large. All corporates now rely on the ubiquitous personal computers to run their organisations with maximum productivity. Similarly for individuals, including students, a laptop or tablet is an essential element of the educational process in this day and age.

The problem is that the domestic IT hardware industry did not develop as rapidly as the software sector. There were some companies which ventured into this area, like HCL, which brought personal computers into the market in the 1990s. However, the demand for PCs, tablets, and laptops has primarily been met through imports. The new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware may have elicited a positive response from the industry, but it will take a few years for domestic production to make headway in the market.

It must also be noted that keen response has come for the revised form of the scheme as the original failed to take off owing to insufficient incentives. The PLI 2.0 for the IT hardware sector, in contrast, has had applications from 32 domestic and foreign entities including global leaders such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Acer, according to a government statement. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 17,000 crore, which is more than double the incentives in the initial programme. Significantly, tech giant Apple has not applied directly to partake in the scheme though its Taiwanese collaborator, Foxconn applied. For those who are Apple aficionados and looking forward to India-made products, it could mean that the entire range will not be manufactured immediately in India.

In fact, when the import licensing plan was announced last August, it was speculated the move was meant to pressurise the industry to take part in the electronics hardware PLI scheme. Industry representatives, however, maintain that the threat of import licensing would not have succeeded in pushing any corporate into making such major investments. It was ultimately the enhanced terms and conditions that proved to be a lure in this regard.

The reality is that the move to adopt a regressive policy like import licensing for PCs emerged as a reaction to the high percentage of electronic devices coming from China. The worry which is now an open secret has grown with the share of Chinese imports in this sector reported to be 70-80 per cent.

The apprehensions over such a large share of imports from China clearly stems from two issues. The first is that with the increasing friction between the two neighbours, it is conceivable that the northern neighbour could clamp down on exports to India especially of products in high technology sectors. The second is that embedded software in these products could make it easier for hackers from foreign countries to indulge in cyberattacks.

While these are legitimate concerns, it is not feasible to ban the import of goods from a particular trading partner without assigning a justifiable reason. These constraints are based on rules laid down by the World Trade Organization (WTO) of which India is a member. Even the imposition of import licensing would have made it difficult to prevent clearances being given to goods coming from China. The issue might have become a bilateral dispute at the multilateral trading body.

In this backdrop, it would be more pragmatic for the government to focus on ensuring that the process of creating a viable ecosystem for the IT and electronics hardware is completed as quickly as possible. It is due to this lacuna that imports have become a necessity. Merely putting restrictions on products essential for industrial growth is, to use a cliché, cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face.

This does not eliminate the need for monitoring sources of imports of sensitive equipment to protect against cyberattacks. What is more essential, however, is to carry out rapid development of the IT hardware sector to ensure that cheaper and better electronic devices are available within India. This is the only solution to meet the needs of both industry and consumers for such critical products.

(Sushma Ramachandran is a senior journalist.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.