Rollback the new, regressive import licensing policy

The fatal flaw in both these policies is that no country can be truly self-sufficient. The entire system of global trade is predicated on the understanding that countries exchange goods that are produced efficiently in varying environments and cultures. The global supply chain systems that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict were created so that specialised components made in different countries could be combined ultimately into a finished product. The semiconductor ecosystem, for instance, is based on the same principles. Accepting this system, India has committed to create a semiconductor supply chain under agreements with the Quad group of countries as well as recently with the United States.

If there is a need to protect the fledgling domestic computer hardware industry, then tariff barriers can be utilised rather than licensing, where there is scope for discretionary powers with the bureaucracy. In fact, one of the major reasons for doing away with the license raj was the scope for corruption in giving decision-making powers to officialdom.

The second issue cited has been security concerns since 70 per cent of imported laptops and personal computers are reported to be sourced from China in recent years. This could be a valid reason for monitoring imports but the level of this security concern is not known as yet. Clearly, the earlier outright ban on China-owned Tik Tok indicated there were serious security implications surrounding the app. But in this case the imports are only sought to be monitored indicating the security issue is not as grave as in the Tik Tok case.

What is of even more significance is that any curbs on imports of laptops and personal computers affect a critical segment of the economy — the knowledge sector. While officials are issuing clarifications insisting there will be no shortages or price hikes, the reality is that licensing is carried out by bureaucrats who are not usually known for their speed of processing applications.

Till now the entire effort of this government has been to digitise processes to avoid physical interfaces as far as possible. The aim has been to ensure that discretionary powers are not unduly used by officials in departments dealing with the public. In this case, it would be a reversal of such policies as licensing would likely require undesirable physical interactions.

Any impact on the knowledge economy can also have wider ramifications on growth and development. Information Technology companies that are contributing to the surge in services exports could be affected if their imports of computers are stalled. Currently, services exports are rising much more rapidly than merchandise exports. In the last financial year (2022-2023) services exports had a growth rate of 13.84 per cent and touched $322.72 billion. In contrast, merchandise trade exports slowed down to 6 per cent and reached $447 billion. This trend could be jeopardised by restricting flow of essential equipment to the IT industry.

This is also a time when India is looking to intensify its foray into high technology, whether it is semiconductors or artificial intelligence (AI). It is already considered a powerhouse of talent as far as IT is concerned, but the need of the hour is for more innovation to ensure that the country remains at the cutting edge of technology.

This is surely not the right time to get such a critical sector bogged down by hardware availability issues. The new regressive import licensing policy for laptops and computers thus needs to be rolled back without any delay.

(Sushma Ramachandran is a senior journalist.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.