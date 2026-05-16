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Rooting for the underdog

Rooting for the underdog

We seem to admire those who fight the odds, even when they are villains.
Dr Sunil Furtado
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:57 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:57 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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