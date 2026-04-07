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Rs 10 Mirage | Modi government’s dilemma on fuel prices

Rs 10 Mirage | Modi government’s dilemma on fuel prices

Populism at the pump may buy time till April, but June will demand a reckoning
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:01 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:01 IST
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