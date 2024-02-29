RS poll: To win by any means has become the goal

I would go a step further and say that the alliance the BJP has struck with the JD (S) for the Lok Sabha polls was also unnecessary, as the deal may not yield any real benefits to the BJP.

It looks like the BJP central leadership’s paranoia about the Congress Party winning in a big way in the Lok Sabha polls led to this unprincipled alliance, which is resented by the workers of both parties at the state level. The BJP is reported to have agreed to cede five seats to the JD(S), thereby agreeing to contest in only 23 constituencies. It is anybody’s guess as to how many of the 23 seats the party would win.