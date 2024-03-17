RTAP: The big bold idea to tackle youth unemployment

RTAP will change the Apprentices Act of 1961 to expand the scope of participating private sector firms from the current count of just 45,000. There are more than 10 lakh firms registered in GST that have reported an annual turnover of Rs 5 crore or more. If on average, each of these firms take even five interns, then there are opportunities for 50 lakh youth apprentices every year. Under RTAP, the annual stipend of Rs 1 lakh will be shared between the employer and the Union government. In our discussion with industry associations and businesses, there was a clamour from small and medium businesses to be included to participate in the apprenticeship programme. It helps them get an educated workforce and lowers labour costs since the government shares some of the wages. Industry is also welcoming of the RTAP proposal and believes it can be good for the overall economy.