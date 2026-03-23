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Rule of law fails in custody

Rule of law fails in custody

The recent report of an alleged custodial death in Tumakuru, Karnataka, is a disturbing reflection of systemic failure, raising concerns of a constitutional crisis rather than merely a law-and-order issue.
Aniketan Suvvi
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:32 IST
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:32 IST
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OpinionPanoramacustodial death

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