Running a coalition government will test Narendra Modi’s political maneuverability

Many of the concerns are valid, and there are lessons in the verdict that cannot be glossed over. Some of these considerations would have existed even if the BJP breached the halfway mark or 272 seats. These issues bothered not just Modi’s opponents but even a section of his supporters and well-wishers. Without subscribing to the extreme views about apparent ‘authoritarian’ traits displayed by Modi, there was a perception of arrogance across the Modi administration, especially of some ministers holding key portfolios. Most of these individuals did not have a sizable mass base and drew their power and influence from Modi. There was an all-pervasive sense of invincibility that contributed to such an attitude that spilt over to other party functionaries, like media spokespersons, all the way to the local satraps.

The media’s complaint about loss of access was shared by industrialists and businessmen too. With the demise of Arun Jaitley, the only bridge that remained between these two constituencies was cut. Modi had his reasons for such an approach — which were ostensibly preventing leakage of information and lobbying in high places. However, it also meant shutting down listening posts and cutting off the feedback loop. One-way communication can also create a delusion of infallibility, which when combined with an aura of invincibility can be a lethal combination potent with hubris.

Though some of this may have been either well-intentioned or inadvertent, impressions tend to solidify over time. The discomfort was palpable across the board, and thus there were apprehensions about the turn this could take if Modi returned for a third term with an even greater majority. A school of thought was emerging even among relatively neutral and politically agnostic quarters about the need for a more balanced composition of Parliament without it descending into a dysfunctional coalition as seen in the past. The current verdict is, therefore, being interpreted by them as pure serendipity.