Rwanda bill: Refugee betrayal?

Prime Minister Sunak’s handling of the situation has come under scrutiny and questioned by the opposition party and, most significantly, by the Supreme Court on the ground that the bill violates several laws and norms of both international and regional conventions. This accusation, however, has been deterred by the already-signed UK-Rwanda Asylum Partnership Treaty under clause 2(1), which stipulates, “Every decision-maker must conclusively treat the Republic of Rwanda as safe.” The clause not only picks Rwanda as the “safe destination,” but it also prevents any intervention from anyone who opposes the decision, essentially justifying it against the existing international as well as regional conventions. The Rwanda Bill being passed by the Parliament also gives it an edge over the courts and other judicial bodies as they cannot challenge the protection of a person from “a fair and safe country.”