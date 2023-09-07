Salvation needs diversity

Self-appointed priestly classes of all religions invent the symbols and rituals that help them corral their faithful, and perhaps protect their incomes. Efforts to break free of ceremonial fences produced spiritual exploration and the many religions that grew in, or were welcomed into, the South Asian sub-continent. In Vijayanagara (today’s Karnataka), Madhwacharya broke away from the vertical silo of advaita, and Basava discarded the horizontal barriers of caste. Paradoxically, all those who were allowed to dissent remained within the broad bounds of a unifying set of stories and traditions that came to be called ‘Hinduism’ – seemingly stable and eternal.