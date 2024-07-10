Samsung strike is a taste of AI's future

By Catherine Thorbecke

It was supposed to be a good week for Samsung Electronics Co., with attention focused on the consumer gadgets to be unveiled Wednesday at its annual summer product event. Instead, the South Korean tech titan is grappling with an unprecedented three-day strike staged by its largest union.

This work stoppage is not about artificial intelligence taking peoples’ jobs. But the biggest organized labor action in Samsung’s 55-year history portends what companies inside and outside the tech industry will soon have to confront on a global scale.

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology increasingly threatens to upend entire industries and sow further labor unrest, firms creating this turbulence have an outsize responsibility to work with unions and give workers a seat at the table.

How this technology effects the jobs market will likely take years, if not decades, to unfold, but there are already some workers feeling the pinch. In Silicon Valley, the very firms racing to create AI recently cut hundreds of thousands of jobs at the same time as company leaders doubled down on multi-billion-dollar investments into it.

Beyond the tech sector, the threat of AI to peoples’ livelihoods brought Hollywood production to a standstill last year as actors and writers went on a high-profile strike.

It’s not unheard of for tech companies to team up with labor unions. Industry leader Microsoft Corp. announced late last year that it was forming a historic alliance with a coalition of 60 unions to discuss how AI will impact workers.