Sanatan Dharma and its discontents

As Ambedkar often reminded us, there is no concept of fundamental rights for individuals in Hinduism. Rights and privileges accrued only to communities, based on their birth. There is no notion of ‘Liberty, Equality, Fraternity’ for and among citizens in Hinduism. Equality did not exist, liberty was defined and restricted by one’s caste or status, and the absence of these precluded fraternity among people. Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas could enjoy the liberty to pursue their Jati Dharma and were entitled to equality and fraternity within their own communities and, as per convenience, between members of those communities. Left out of this possibility of fraternity were the Shudras, who were not equal and who did not have liberty. They only had duties, and those were to serve all other castes above them.