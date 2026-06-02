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Sarna, Sanatan and contested identity

Sarna, Sanatan and contested identity

Beyond the claims of protecting disadvantaged Adivasis, delisting tribal converts furthers a deeper political agenda
Sujit Kumar
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 00:34 IST
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