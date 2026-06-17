Saving the Tenth Schedule

<p>A two-centuries-old maxim – politics is the art of the possible – is now being followed in its truest spirit in India.</p>.<p>What was impossible in mid-April appears to be a near certainty in either the monsoon session or even earlier through a special session of Parliament. The case in point is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s newfound confidence about passing the Constitution amendment bills on the delimitation of constituencies and women’s reservation. The One Nation One Election bill becoming a reality in the near future, too, cannot be ruled out.</p>.<p>How is it that a government which suffered its first defeat on the floor of Parliament in its 12-year tenure has managed to turn the tables on the Opposition within a span of two months?</p>.<p>N Chandrababu Naidu, a key NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, normally a man of few words, is categorically talking about passing the delimitation bill, barely two months after the government fell short by 54 votes on the bill in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Prima facie, this confidence can be attributed to the mass defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), both in its legislature and parliamentary groups, following the party’s big defeat in the recent assembly elections in West Bengal. A closer look reveals that the MPs and MLAs defecting from the TMC have no fear of losing their membership, since precedents from Maharashtra over the last four years show that the anti-defection law is practically dead.</p>.Anti-defection panel may moot denying turncoats plum posts, final meet in Karnataka.<p>Students of politics and law may argue against declaring an existing law dead. A plain reading of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly known as the anti-defection law, can provide context. The Tenth Schedule was inserted in the Constitution in 1985, as the 52nd amendment, and was further amended in 2003, as the 91st amendment, to curb defections of elected MPs and MLAs.</p>.<p>Is it time to take a re-look or decide on the future of the Tenth Schedule? The answer is an unambiguous YES. The anti-defection law must either be removed or rewritten to clarify the scope and limitations of its provisions. Since the NDA government is now nearly assured of a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament due to the recent spate of defections, fresh Tenth Schedule amendments should precede legislation on delimitation, women’s reservation, and the One Nation One Election proposal for the sake of clarity.</p>.<p>It is time the updated Tenth Schedule clarified one important question beyond doubt: If two-thirds of the MPs or MLAs break away from their parties (particularly opposition parties) to support the government of the day, would they be immune from disqualification in the public interest because their action also provides political stability to the system?</p>.<p>Some may argue that such a step will turn the Tenth Schedule on its head. The alternative solution is to scrap this anti-defection law altogether in the national interest. It can be a practical step forward, rather than keeping alive a law that has been butchered beyond recognition.</p>.<p>The larger questions necessitate such alternatives: How can breakaway TMC MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly have a recognised Leader of the Opposition, without a valid merger or a party name? How can Lok Sabha MPs merge with a new party, in disregard of the Tenth Schedule?</p>.<p><strong>Towards legal clarity</strong></p>.<p>Additional context exists in the recent merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the looming split among the Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs in the Lok Sabha, especially since both original parties oppose these MPs’ actions.</p>.<p>The petition for the disqualification of the defected AAP MPs under the Tenth Schedule has been met with silence from the Rajya Sabha Chairman.</p>.<p>Such is the situation when the Tenth Schedule is clear that a merger can only be of the original political party and not of any breakaway group. Furthermore, a two-thirds majority of MPs and MLAs is required for any merger, and only if their original political party authorises it.</p>.<p>This was made clear by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in its May 11, 2023, judgment in Subhash Desai vs Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra. The country’s top court ruled that a political party and its legislative group are two separate entities, requiring permission from the original political party for any merger. In this case, regarding the split in the Shiv Sena, since Eknath Shinde formed a separate group and did not merge with any political party, the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification. The Court also made it clear that their action of breaking away from the Shiv Sena offered them no protection.</p>.<p>It is a different matter that the Speaker’s action of not disqualifying them is pending before the Supreme Court. A similar route was followed when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) underwent a split. In both cases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised the breakaway groups as the original parties and handed them the party names and symbols. The matters are pending in the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>These protracted legal procedures and the resulting uncertainty necessitate an urgent reframing of the Tenth Schedule.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a former journalist who writes on legal and legislative issues. He was also the media advisor to the Delhi Chief Minister from 2015 to 2020)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>