Say it before it's too late

<p class="bodytext">We’ve all been there. We’ve all had a moment with a friend, spouse, parent, child, or colleague we once felt close to, when we said something we shouldn’t have said or did something we knew, even as we were doing it, was wrong. Maybe we weren’t paying attention, and someone who deserved our best received our worst instead.</p>.<p class="bodytext">And then we chose not to revisit it. We told ourselves it would resolve on its own. That time would heal the wounds. That bringing it up again would only cause awkwardness. So, we moved forward. We kept going to the dinner table, making the phone call, and attending the birthday gathering, acting as if everything was fine.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But something has changed quietly, without anyone saying anything. The friend who always told you first about everything now only tells you second-hand. The child who always told you everything now says, “I’m fine,” and you let it go. The spouse who always argued with you because she believed it was worth fighting for no longer does, not because things have gotten better, but because something inside her has given up. The sibling you text during festivals but no longer really talk to, there is something out there between you. You never say it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is how loving relationships become empty, not from hate or betrayal, but from a moment within us that we fail to acknowledge. The hardest part to see is that we are also part of it.</p>.Why seeking forgiveness is a struggle .<p class="bodytext">The guilt does not disappear just because we stop facing it. It causes us to keep conversations superficial, feel awkward around that <br />person, and show warmth instead of genuinely feeling it. Because going deeper might unexpectedly lead us to places we are not ready to explore.</p>.<p class="bodytext">All that distance, those careful conversations, and that love which survives but does not quite breathe often trace back to one moment- a missed apology. It is never too late. Say it with hesitation. Stumble over the words, too. It doesn’t matter. What matters is that the other person finally hears that you saw your mistake and realises they were worth coming back for.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Because one day, there will be no coming back. One of you will no longer be here, and the person left behind will think about that unspoken thing for the rest of their life. Do not let that be your story. Whoever just came to your mind, reach out today. Say it. Mean what you say. And watch what quietly comes back to life.</p>