Scaling up bright spots of urban transformation

Scaling up, as defined in the literature on urban governance, has three components. The first is scaling deep, i.e. building expertise in specific areas like sewage treatment or air pollution control, which are complex areas that require long-term, sustained analysis and action. This also involves long-term engagement towards behavioural change -- for instance, convincing people that treated water is safe to use for drinking, as Singapore has been successful in doing. The second is scaling out, for instance expanding the scope of lake restoration from a single lake to a network of interconnected lakes in a sub-watershed, or going from tree plantation on one road to greening an entire ward.