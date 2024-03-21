School on silent mode

Limited pantomime, or sign language, was permitted. However, boys being boys, it sometimes led to hilarious situations. For instance, at mealtimes, if one gestured for a second helping of rice, the dish of vegetable curry would be perversely thrust towards one, and vice versa. Or if one motioned for the pitcher of water, the bowl of ‘rasam’ would be deliberately passed to one. Grace, of course, was said aloud before and after meals, the only other sound being the clatter of spoons and forks.