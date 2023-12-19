School the leaders in the humanities

The second one, Taufiq Rafat’s The Medal, portrays the devastating effects of war on a widow, emphasising the emptiness of medals in the face of human loss. The following lines are heartbreaking: I dressed for the first time as a widow, / I ate my first meal as a widow. / When I was resigned to thinking of him as lying scattered in a rice field, / they printed his name in the papers and a photograph of his bachelor days. / He had died a hero.” About the medal, she says nonchalantly, “What shall I do with it? A medal has no hands, no lips / It is exactly what it looks like just another piece of bronze. These poems underscore the power and potential of the humanities to alter our thinking and question accepted notions.