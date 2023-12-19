School the leaders in the humanities

In his seminal essay, The Two Cultures and the Crisis in the Humanities, David Ardnt, Professor, at Bilkent University, Turkey,
critically dissects the decline of the humanities, highlighting the crisis that ensues when detached from their original role as liberal arts. Ardnt warns that when the research model overshadows education’s ethical, political, vocational, and spiritual dimensions, society risks producing leaders insensitive to equality, equity, and social justice, causing widespread suffering. This article delves into the imperative of revitalising the humanities, particularly in the education of leaders, to foster empathy, emotional intelligence, and a profound understanding of human complexities.
The decline in demand for humanities disciplines is often attributed to the allure of materialistic pleasures and the perception of greater employability in non-humanities subjects. Despite the fallacy in this perception, this trend has led to a scarcity of leaders with a well-rounded education. Consequently, the world is embroiled in conflicts and power struggles led by individuals lacking the humanistic qualities essential for addressing global challenges.
In a world rife with conflict, the interconnectedness of humanity often takes a backseat to the pursuit of land, wealth, and power. The humanities, encompassing art, literature, history, and philosophy, hold the potential to instill emotional intelligence and raise awareness about human frailties, fostering a more harmonious world. Despite the significant presence of spiritual leaders advocating inner enlightenment, the relentless pursuit of material gains continues to overshadow the need for compassion and empathy.
In the 20th century, numerous wars challenged the belief that war offers a permanent solution to problems. Aeschylus’ insight that truth is the first casualty in war remains relevant today as conflicts fueled by fundamentalism, regionalism, and religious bigotry persist. The humanities can play a pivotal role in altering this narrative by nurturing leaders who embrace multiple perspectives, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
Imagine world leaders schooled in philosophy and ethics! Sounds utopian? But consider the prospects of morally sound decision-making contributing to a more just and peaceful society! Isn’t that all we need? Exposure to the humanities could foster an appreciation for diversity, leading to inclusive and harmonious communities. Jhumpa Lahiri’s assertion that art has the power to wake us up and change us reinforces the transformative potential of the humanities.
To illustrate the impact art and literature can have on our worldviews, particularly when the world is fractured by wars and conflicts, I wish to briefly discuss two poignant poems. The first is Wilfred Owen’s Strange Meeting, which vividly captures the horrors of war as two deceased soldiers from opposing sides meet in hell, expressing regret that the truth about war will die with them. The supreme tragic irony in the poem is that the enemy in real life becomes a friendly companion after death.
The second one, Taufiq Rafat’s The Medal, portrays the devastating effects of war on a widow, emphasising the emptiness of medals in the face of human loss. The following lines are heartbreaking: I dressed for the first time as a widow, / I ate my first meal as a widow. / When I was resigned to thinking of him as lying scattered in a rice field, / they printed his name in the papers and a photograph of his bachelor days. / He had died a hero.” About the medal, she says nonchalantly, “What shall I do with it? A medal has no hands, no lips / It is exactly what it looks like just another piece of bronze. These poems underscore the power and potential of the humanities to alter our thinking and question accepted notions.
In conclusion, revitalising the humanities in education, particularly for leaders, is imperative for addressing the challenges of our interconnected world. By instilling empathy, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking, the humanities can pave the way for leaders to prioritise peace, justice, and human flourishing.
As Bob Dylan’s question, “How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died?” resonates, we must reimagine a world where the pursuit of knowledge and compassion prevails over the destructive forces of war. George Santayana’s warning, “Only the dead have seen the end of the war,” serves as a poignant reminder that we hope to end our false perceptions and create a more enlightened and compassionate global society by embracing the humanities.
(The writer is Professor and Dean, Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru)