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Schooled by my surroundings

Schooled by my surroundings

Sandur being a mining town, the National Mineral Development Corporation set up its office there in around the early 1970s.
Mayurnath Ganti
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:15 IST
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KSRTCOpinionRight in the middle

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