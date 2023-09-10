Scrutinise varsities, private and public

We must not forget that around this time, in the last 20 years or so, state and central governments increased the numbers of the IITs, IIMs, National Institutes of Technology, and also started central and state universities. Yet, barring a handful, most public higher education institutions cut a poor figure. Only recently, there was some increase in hiring faculty in these universities that were pending for years. One gets to hear of these several central or state universities usually when there is some alleged malfeasance or controversy. Thus, the take-off of private higher education runs parallel with the general decline in public higher education institutions. It bears repeating that it’s one of the severest crises in India today, as private higher education is scarcely affordable for the average citizen.