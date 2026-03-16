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Search for true happiness

Search for true happiness

In this little drama between life and death, we think we can find happiness by doing this and that. This constant movement, is the search for happiness.
Sri M
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:19 IST
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:19 IST
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