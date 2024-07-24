Second airport: 5 things to consider

The new airport will be both a magnet and an anchor of the direction of growth in the Bengaluru metropolitan region. Therefore, it is prudent to consider what changes we wish it to foster, and what changes it will induce as a result of where we put it. A healthy process for considering these twin goals can prove to be practically useful for the regional economy and the people of this region. Additionally, and importantly, it also has the potential to set a precedent for all of India in how such large decisions are made.