A dehumanised officialdom, society

The video of a father walking more than 10 km to reach home with the body of his seven-year-old daughter slung on his shoulders in Chhattisgarh last Friday was an image that raised many disturbing questions. The questions are about our healthcare system, the plight of large numbers of poor people in rural areas, the ability and readiness of the administration to go to the aid of the father who found himself in that situation and, most importantly, about humanity and compassion found wanting when they were most needed. The man waited for long for a hearse van to take the girl’s body home, and the staff of the community health centre where she died kept telling him the driver was on the way. At last, he lifted the body on his shoulders and carried it home on foot.

This is not the first time that someone has had to carry the body of a dear one home in similar circumstances. In 2016, the sight of a poor tribal man from Odisha’s Kalahandi district carrying his dead wife’s body on his shoulders over a long road of despair, with a distraught and grieving daughter in tow, had shocked the world. He did not have the money to pay for an ambulance to take the body home. There were many other cases of the dead body denied dignity, which is the last right, during Covid times. There was the heart-rending story of an old man taking his wife’s dead body on a bicycle for cremation after she was denied that right in the village. The dumping of bodies in the Ganga told a similar story, though the reasons may have been different.

The sad theme running through all of them is the lack of respect for the dead because of official indifference and neglect, general callousness, helplessness arising from circumstances or other reasons that are not known. The reasons do not matter; what matters is the sight of the men making their lonely trek with bodies, and that should sear our conscience. The right to life includes the right to be treated with dignity in death, too. People, poor and illiterate, know that they owe it to the dead to take them to their last resting place even when society fails them. But these images shame us: they are the living realities of a nation that claims great traditions of kindness and compassion. A society that does not recognise and do its duty by the dead and pushes these men on to that miserable road does not have the credentials to be called civilised.