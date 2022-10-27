A ‘do no evil’ order Google must heed

The Competition Commission of India has sent a clear and tough message to Google by imposing two hefty fines on the IT giant for abusing its position in the market. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant status in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered it to ‘cease and desist’ from unfair business practices. This week, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google again for abusing its position while drawing up policies for the use of its Play Store services by app developers. The CCI has directed Google not to restrict developers from using third-party billing or payment services. While imposing the penalties on both occasions the CCI laid down a number of other conditions to ensure transparency and fair play in the company’s operations.

There have for long been complaints about Google’s monopolistic behaviour and demands for penalties and remedial actions in such cases. The CCI has told Google to implement measures that will open up the mobile phone ecosystem. The penalty, the directives and the measures together form an important step toward curbing monopolistic behaviour in a digital economy. Android has about 96% market share in India’s mobile devices market and that shows the importance and likely impact of the CCI’s decisions. The CCI said in its order last week that “Google ensured users continue to use its search services on mobile devices which facilitated uninterrupted growth of advertisement revenue for Google” which was meant to “protect and strengthen its dominant position in general search services and thus its revenues via search advertisements”. It has told Google to “modify its conduct” and has given it three months to make the necessary changes in the agreements.

This week’s order also told Google to ‘cease and desist’ from unfair business practices related to billing and payment services and carry out measures to address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline. Google should not discriminate or otherwise take any adverse measures against apps to promote its own interests. Correspondence with developers should be transparent and the payment policy should be clear. These and other steps are the basic requirements to ensure that a big company like Google does not misuse its strength and spread for its own selfish ends and kill or hurt competition. Google has called the CCI action a “major setback” and has claimed that it would lead to security risks and higher costs of mobile devices. But the CCI action, which has come after investigations and consideration, should be welcomed for its intent and impact.