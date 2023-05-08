A film spewing malice and hatred

A film spewing malice and hatred

Films have fiction at their core but when a film tells a wrong and malicious story claiming it to be fact, it becomes deception of a different order

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 08 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 17:10 ist
A poster of 'The Kerala Story'

Sudipto Sen’s Hindi film, The Kerala Story, now showing across the country, is political propaganda disguised as a feature film, in the tradition of The Kashmir Files. It is not positive propaganda for a cause or a party, but a viciously negative campaign against a religion and a state. It handles the sensitive themes of religious conversion and indoctrination of Hindu and Christian women in Kerala, described  as ‘’love jihad,’’ and extends it to more dangerous areas. The film claims that women are converted and later sent to countries like Afghanistan and Syria to ‘’fight for Islam’’ and to be abused as sex slaves. It suggests there are thousands of young women who are radicalised and trafficked abroad. The film claims to reveal this ‘’hidden truth’’ but what it reveals clumsily is a hidden agenda of hatred and demonisation of Muslims and Kerala. 

Also Read | 'The Kerala Story' evokes mixed response in Kerala, HC refuses to stay screening

Even the Central government has denied the existence of ‘’love jihad’’ and courts have dismissed it. But Hindutva groups and organisations, including the BJP,  have insisted that it is a reality. ISI recruitment is another idea exaggerated beyond proportion. A few cases have been reported from the country and these are not just from Kerala but from other states as well. But there is a mention in the film of 32,000 women who were taken away from Kerala. When the numbers were challenged, the claim of ‘’heart-breaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala’’ was changed to ‘’true stories of three young girls.’’ The film abounds in such distortions and exaggerations, and sensational and revolting scenes of rape, gore, and mutilation. The dialogues are poor and badly delivered.

The Kerala Story mixes elements from the Hindutva book of hatred like ‘’love jihad’’,  Islamic radicalism, ISI activities and communism with drugs, sex and government inaction to tell a false story and to malign a religion and a state. Films have fiction at their core but when a film tells a wrong and malicious story claiming it to be fact, it becomes deception of a different order. It is for the first time in the country that a religion is identified with a state and the state is maligned and targeted for that. The film has got clearance from the censor board and the courts, but it raises disturbing issues about the promotion of hatred and communal polarisation and the support and patronage such attempts get from parties and governments. The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the film tax-free and other BJP-ruled states may follow. Prime Minister Modi praised the film during his campaign in Karnataka. That shows a growing India story of malice and hatred, not as fiction but as reality.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

The Kerala Story
Opinion
ISIS
Terrorism
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 