A foot in the small sat launch market

The Indian Space Research Organisation scripted yet another success story when its new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) placed into orbit three satellites after launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Friday. The maiden mission of the SSLV last year had failed to place the satellites it had carried into orbit.

The successful launch of the SSLV now shows that last year’s problems have been rectified. The satellites which were put into orbit by SSLV-D2 are an 8-kilo satellite developed by 750 government schoolgirls from all over the country, a 150-kilo earth observation satellite developed by ISRO, and a technology demonstration satellite built by a US firm and its Indian partners. Chennai-based space start-up SpaceKidz was behind the AzadiSat satellite made by students. The main objectives of the satellite are to boost amateur radio communication capabilities and to measure radiation levels in space.

SSLV is capable of launching mini, micro and nano satellites weighing 10 kg to 500 kg into low earth orbit. It provides a low-cost launch service, can accommodate multiple satellites, needs minimum launch infrastructure, and has a low turnaround time. The rocket can be assembled by a small team in a few days, while it takes about six months and hundreds of persons to assemble the much bigger PSLV.

ISRO expects to make the SSLV available in seven days after a demand is made. With it, ISRO is positioned to meet the high demand for the commercial launch of small satellites. Small satellites are needed in many sectors like education, defence, earth sciences, data services, and power grid operations. ISRO has just stepped into the field and has to go a long distance to be a significant player. Its share in the global business is a low 2 per cent now.

ISRO has to improve technologically to boost its business plans. Other countries and space agencies are mastering reusable rocket technology and other similar technologies that make their launches cheap and give them on-demand launch capability. ISRO has said that it will do a landing demonstration of its reusable launch vehicle, but it has to hasten with its plan.

Private sector participation is essential for the development of space programmes and ventures in the country. India has made a start in this respect. The country’s first rocket made by the private sector was launched last year. There are a number of start-ups working in the area. ISRO will transfer the SSLV technology to the private sector and is working on a new spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu to launch SSLVs. So last week’s success is a good augury.