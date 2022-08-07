A Governor with a partisan mind

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark that Rajasthanis and Gujaratis were mainly responsible for Mumbai’s progress and financial power was most inappropriate and unbecoming of his position as Governor of the state. He spoke in a way that belittled other communities, especially the Marathis, by declaring that no money would be left in the city if the two other communities were removed from it. The statement evoked widespread protests in the state where the regional sentiment is strong and where there are two strong regional parties. Even the BJP, to which Koshyari had belonged, distanced itself from the remarks. He withdrew his remark and apologised, but it shows how even people in responsible positions tend to have simplistic and immature views on matters of import and make them public in cavalier fashion. Koshyari’s views may even have created law and order problems if they had been uttered in a different situation or at a different time.

Mumbai is the country’s richest city and has grown and prospered through history because it has been a crucible of large numbers of people of different ethnic, religious, linguistic, social and other groups with diverse cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds. Migration of people across geographies and their co-existence have been major drivers of the growth and development of cities. Examples are many, apart from Mumbai, and include Bengaluru, Delhi and many great and thriving cities abroad. It is the ‘melting pot’ nature of the city and the energy gained from interactions of various people that gives it strength economically, socially and culturally, and helps it to rise above its various constituents. Politics is, however, often more interested in exploiting the divisions and tensions between groups and classes that go to make a city than in appealing to the city as whole.

It is this narrow political view that looks at divisions, and not unity, that drove Koshyari to make his unwise remarks about Mumbai. He has made controversial remarks in the past about Shivaji and Savitribai Phule, who are held in high esteem by the people of the state. The people of Maharashtra, like the people of other states, have a strong regional identity and aspirations shaped by their history, culture and traditions. The state was formed on the basis of those aspirations. It is wrong to devalue or ridicule such sentiments, and it is worse when those who hold constitutional positions do that. Koshyari is known for his wrong and partisan actions in office also. He and others like him do not do their office or the people any service.