A lack of sense and sensibility of history

Jallianwala Bagh is part of the country’s terrible colonial history and the massacre of hundreds of unarmed countrymen by Gen Reginald Dyer’s troops there is etched deep in the national mind. The memory of the event, which happened 102 years ago, has troubled generations of Indians. Countless people have visited the venue of the massacre, which has remained a solemn and sombre site reminding the visitors of the cruelty and callousness of Gen Dyer and his men, who fired on people in an enclosed space after blocking the only entrance and exit. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated what’s now a renovated memorial and said that it would remind the new generation about the history of the place and inspire them to learn about the past.

Historical and archaeological places and monuments and artistic objects need to be protected against the ravages of time and nature and damage caused by human beings. Restoration, renovation and recreation are the three main processes employed for that. The changes made at Jallianwala Bagh have invited the criticism that they have robbed the historic site of its spirit through renovation and recreation, while what was at best needed was some restoration. Historians, architects, artists and many others who have known the place have said that the original character of the memorial has been lost and a glitzy, entertainment-oriented structure has come up there. The additions include four new galleries, a lotus pond, a new memorial column and a sound-and-light show. The original narrow entrance, which starkly reminded a visitor of death, is now peopled with some statues that do not convey the tragic sense that pervaded there. The well into which the people had jumped to escape death is covered with a transparent barrier. Many other changes that have been made are also thought to be wrong and inappropriate. The whole project has been dubbed as “Disneyfication” of a monument.

The basic idea behind restoration of any such place should be to undo any physical damage that has happened and to prevent any damage in future. The ethos and character of the place should be maintained. Making such changes as would turn them into tourist destinations meant for enjoyment and entertainment is to trivialise them and to diminish their historical value. The simplicity and starkness of Jallianwala Bagh had to be retained to keep the memories about the massacre simple and stark. Beautification is a questionable idea, because the beauty that was sought to be created there may only have served to dim its truth. Sabarmati may well be the next victim of the lack of a sense of history and good taste.