A legend of Indian cinema

Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday at 98, is one of the tallest legends in Indian cinema. In a career spanning 65 films and five decades, he delivered intense performances that set him apart from his contemporaries and earned him the moniker of ‘Tragedy King.’ The title does not take into account his talent for romance and comedy, but it does underline his enduring contribution to the genre of tragedy on the Indian screen. His brooding essays in Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas remain etched in the hearts of film buffs of an earlier generation. Curiously, Dilip Kumar did not set out to be an actor. Born in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) on December 11, 1922, he came to Bombay (now Mumbai) looking for a job, any job, when Devika Rani, the leading heroine of the era, asked him if he would act in a production she was involved in. It was at her suggestion that he changed his name from Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Dilip Kumar. His first film, Jwar Bhata (1944), did not do too well, and he had to wait for three years for his first big box-office success, Jugnu. His last film was Saudagar (1991).

Critics often refer to Dilip Kumar as a method actor. Method acting is a Russian theatre style, popularised in Hollywood by Marlon Brando, and involves a close study of a character before it is taken up for portrayal. Dilip Kumar invested time and effort in understanding the psychological make-up of his characters, often simulating their state of mind in an attempt to get under their skin. This approach, which emphasises ‘experiencing’ over ‘representation’, contrasted with the more generic approach of his popular contemporaries Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. Some roles, it is said, pushed Dilip Kumar to depression, and he had to consult a psychiatrist. He addressed the problem by taking on light-hearted roles and excelling at them.

Dilip Kumar ruled the Hindi film industry in the 1950s and 60s, before the advent of superstars such as Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. He also scripted and produced Ganga Jamuna (1961) and starred opposite the most talented heroines of his time. He made an emphatic comeback in the 80s, with such hits as Kranti, Shakti and Saudagar. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, Dilip Kumar was also the recipient of a high Pakistani honour. He served as an MP between 2000 and 2006. In his passing, Indian cinema has lost a stalwart who defined its course.