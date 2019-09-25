A supreme ruling for democracy

The UK Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to declare as “unlawful, void and of no effect” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to suspend the UK Parliament is a victory for the rule of law and democracy. Johnson had suspended parliament for five weeks in the crucial run-up to Britain’s Brexit deadline. His decision was aimed at preventing parliament from scrutinising the deal that he hoped to sign on Britain’s exit from the European Union. When he became prime minister in July, Johnson made it clear that he was determined to take the UK out of the EU, deal or no deal on their future relationship. His whatever-the-cost attitude to finalizing Brexit was worrying from the start. Still, the manner in which he abused his powers to prorogue parliament was unexpected and shocking. The UK’s apex court has done well to shoot down the prime minister’s action. This is a historic moment in Britain’s constitutional history. Rarely has the UK seen such a confrontation between the executive and the legislature, with the judiciary having to step in. Indeed, in the run-up to the Supreme Court ruling, some in the UK argued that the court did not have the authority to rule on the prime minister’s actions, going purely by the convention that the courts have maintained in a country with no written constitution. But by stepping in to nullify Johnson’s proroguing of parliament, the Supreme Court has done the right thing and strengthened the principle of separation of powers, which Johnson had sought to weaken by suspending parliament.

A prime minister found to have knowingly acted illegally has not only disgraced himself but also the high office he holds. He cannot remain in office. Johnson will have to go. Even before the judgement, he had lost majority in parliament, and now there are growing calls for his resignation. Yet, Johnson stays on only because the Labour Party wants him to first secure an extension of the Brexit deadline from the European Union and then quit.

While the Supreme Court ruling is a defining moment, it does not provide clarity on the way forward. The UK is as divided on Brexit as it was before Johnson became prime minister. Parties across the spectrum are in disarray. Although Britain has been roiled in political chaos and economic uncertainty under the Conservatives, the party remains ahead of Labour in opinion polls, thanks to bitter infighting in the latter. Johnson would like to call for early elections but is unlikely to win parliament’s support for it. As for Brexit, the October 31 deadline looms, unless Johnson sees reason and seeks an extension and the EU obliges.