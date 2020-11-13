A way to deny the poor their due

It is unfortunate that the Karnataka government is taking away with one hand what it began giving with the other. Its shifting of Labour Office-2 from Karmika Bhavan on Bannerghatta Road to Bagalagunte in North Bengaluru will severely undermine the ability of unorganised workers in the southern parts of the city to access government benefits. Those living and working in the outskirts of the city will be the most severely impacted as they will have to travel around 40 km to reach the new office at Bagalagunte. Many of them are daily wage-earners and will find it difficult to take a day’s leave from work to make the journey to Bagalagunte if they have issues to sort out with Labour Office officials. There is the added expenditure they will have to incur now to travel to Bagalgunte, which they could avoid or at least reduce in the past.

It was only when the pandemic lockdown devastated the lives and livelihoods of millions of workers that the government woke up, somewhat, to the magnitude of the vulnerability of the unorganised sector. Since most unorganised workers were not registered with the government – just 89,000 such workers were registered with the welfare board -- authorities were in a fix as they did not have the data to identify those in need of support through the lockdown period. It was only then that the Karnataka government decided to launch a campaign to register all unorganised workers in the state, and thousands of workers have since registered themselves with the government. They have begun accessing some of the benefits being extended by the government to the unorganised sector, including scholarships and bus passes. The Labour Office is an important nodal point in enabling workers to access these benefits. But now, the office at Karmika Bhavan has been moved out.

The government decision to shift the Bannerghatta Road office to North Bengaluru makes little sense for multiple reasons. Efficient governance requires facilities to be made easily accessible to the masses. It requires the government to step up decentralisation of administration. However, the government is moving in the opposite direction. The decision to shift the office is an ill-conceived and insensitive one. It must be reversed. This must be followed up with more labour offices being set up across the city and the state. Unorganised workers are among the most marginalised and vulnerable sections of our society. They should not be put to unnecessary trouble.