A welcome but temporary relief

The Karnataka government’s decision to temporarily accommodate some 700 Ukraine-returned medical students in 60 medical colleges across the state is welcome as it will ensure continuity in their education, until a permanent solution is found. Though the students will not be absorbed into the colleges, this was the best the government could do within the existing legal and regulatory framework. Even as the Centre is seized of the matter, the state has set up a committee to make recommendations on securing the academic future of these students. However, finding a permanent solution may not be an easy task given the intricacies involved. The future of over 24,000 students who had gone to Ukraine to pursue medical education appears uncertain though the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the Prime Minister that they should be adjusted in existing medical colleges in the country as a one-time measure. The National Medical Commission has permitted the affected students to complete their one-year mandatory internship in India after clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Education (FMGE), but this will only apply to those who have already finished their studies.

Any attempt to permanently accommodate students from foreign universities could throw up legal challenges as other local students who had scored better marks in NEET but could not get into medical colleges, because of high cut-off percentages or unaffordable fees, are bound to seek parity. In addition, students who have returned from China and Philippines due to the pandemic are demanding that they be treated on par with those from Ukraine. It is estimated that there are, in all, about 60,000 such students, and medical bodies in many states are on record that existing colleges are woefully ill-equipped to accommodate all of them. Another question is, will these students be able to pay the high fees in private colleges, considering that the exorbitant fees in India was perhaps why they had opted to go to places like Ukraine and China.

Professional college admissions are governed by various orders of the Supreme Court, and it would be wise for the Centre and the state government to keep the judiciary in the loop so that their decisions are not quashed later, putting the students to further hardship. For a permanent solution, the government should first address the demand-supply gap in medical seats. Over 16 lakh students appear for NEET while there are only about 84,000 MBBS seats available in the country. The government must take a holistic and long-term view, consult all stakeholders, and be ready to pump in resources in order to find a lasting solution to the problem of medical education and the country’s need for doctors.