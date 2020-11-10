Act on report to stop custodial violence

A report on standard operating procedure that police must adopt in dealing with detainees merits the serious attention of police forces at all levels. The report, which has been brought out by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a think-tank that functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has recommended a slew of measures to prevent custodial violence. Calling on police to not subject anyone in their custody to beatings or cruel treatment, the ‘Draft SOP for Safeguarding Persons to be Arrested/Detained by the Police Authorities against Custodial Violence’ recommends detention of a person only in “exceptional circumstances”. A notice of appearance before the police should be sent to a person against whom a reasonable complaint exists and it is only when one refuses to appear that the arrest should be made, the report says. It forbids prolonged detention. Males below the age of 15 or above 65 and all women should be interrogated at their residence, it says. A person of the arrestee’s choice should be informed of his detention and in the case of a woman detainee, another woman should be permitted to stay with her throughout the process.

In late June, a father and son were killed after being subjected to horrific violence by police in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. The incident brought to the fore the pervasiveness of the problem of custodial violence; an estimated 1,731 people reportedly died in custody in 2019. Over 60% of such deaths are of people from marginalised communities. Although custodial violence is illegal, police are rarely held culpable and most get away without punishment. Indeed, rarely does brutal treatment of detainees even come out in the open, and there is little public reaction against it.

To many, beating and torture of detainees is justified to prevent crime. Many people believe that violence is necessary to elicit information or confessions or to teach ‘hardened criminals’ a lesson. Little do they realise that such violence is often perpetrated against innocent, powerless people. Custodial violence under any circumstances is untenable. It is inhuman and illegal and should not exist in a civilised society, especially in a democracy. There are humane ways to interrogate detainees, even ‘hardened criminals.’ Moreover, police are there to enforce the law. Violation of the law, even if it is to protect it, is impermissible. The BPRD report has made recommendations that will go a long way towards the protection of human rights and more civilised policing and society. The Ministry of Home Affairs must act on them.