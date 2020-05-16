Adapting to a new normal

The resumption of train services between Delhi and 15 other cities by the Railways is an attempt a meet a demand that has been rising since the lockdown was imposed in March. It does not mean that the country is anywhere near normalcy and the Railways are set to resume passenger traffic operations. When the lockdown was imposed, large numbers of people were stranded in many places and were unable to go back to their homes.

With the COVID-19 situation aggravating in most parts of the country, there is increasing demand from the stranded persons for facilities for long or medium distance travel which only the Railways can provide. The Railways had provided special trains for migrant workers to go home, and these services are continuing, though there is some avoidable controversy about them. The Railways have cancelled some passenger services which it had planned to resume, but the special services will continue.

The services from Delhi are the premium grade and the passengers are charged Rajdhani fares. The Railways have also indicated that more special trains may be started if necessary. Movement of people, on a limited scale, marks a change from the situation where people were confined to their homes.

Though the lockdown rules have been widely violated by some people in many places, the norm has generally held. But the idea is gaining ground that normal economic activities should be allowed to resume gradually and selectively. Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has indicated that the government is considering resumption of public transport in some form and that guidelines are being formulated for that. It is argued that the airline services also cannot be suspended for a long time. The Maharashtra government wants the Mumbai suburban rail services to start even though the state and the city are the most affected by COVID-19. Many also think that an easing of the lockout in some places, which is likely in many areas from next week, will not be effective without a limited opening of public transport facilities.

But it is important that the rules to be observed in the fight against COVID-19, like the need for social distancing, wearing masks and other measures, are not diluted in the process. There are guidelines to be followed by the Railways and other public transport authorities and by passengers. But the question is whether these will be observed sincerely and effectively and whether following them is possible in trains and buses.