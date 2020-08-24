Address Bangla issues quickly

Bangladesh could become the next country in India’s neighbourhood to slip into China’s orbit if India does not act swiftly to address outstanding issues. Dhaka is reported to be in discussions with Beijing regarding a $1 billion loan for a river basin project that will help it better manage the River Teesta water to control floods and prevent water shortages. Sharing the Teesta water has been a contentious issue between India and Bangladesh for decades. The two sides were on the verge of signing a pact to settle the dispute in 2011 and again in 2014. However, domestic politics in India – West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opposed the pact – had prevented successive governments in New Delhi from signing an agreement with Bangladesh. As a result, the dispute festers providing the Bangladeshi opposition with a weapon to attack the Sheikh Hasina government for failing to address an important problem. Dhaka seems to be running out of patience with New Delhi and is looking to China to help it resolve the Teesta problem by providing it with funds and expertise to better manage the river water.

India’s relations with Bangladesh have been generally warm and the present government has gone the extra mile to address India’s security concerns. The Hasina government has, for instance, shut down training camps of anti-India terror groups operating from Bangladeshi territory and extradited ULFA militants back to India. Importantly, although Bangladesh is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, it has avoided involving the Chinese in projects that have security implications for India. It is therefore unfortunate that New Delhi has been rather careless in dealing with Bangladesh. While Banerjee’s obstructionist politics is to blame for Delhi’s failure to seal a deal on the Teesta, the Narendra Modi government cannot escape responsibility for fraying ties with Dhaka. Its National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act have serious implications for Bangladesh but the Modi government has pressed ahead without consulting the Hasina government or heeding its concerns. Understandably, Bangladesh is upset with India.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is likely to have raised the issue of the Chinese loan with the Bangladeshis during his last week’s visit. He is said to have discussed development projects and promised Dhaka access to the Covid-19 vaccine on priority. While these steps are welcome, these are fire-fighting measures. Shringla had visited Dhaka in March also. Repeated visits and assurances will not ease Dhaka’s concerns if these are not backed by substantial progress on the ground.