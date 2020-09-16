AFSPA extension disappointing

Any hope that Assam would finally have a respite from the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been belied once again with its extension for another six months in the state. The state has not had any major incident related to militancy or insurgency in the last many months. In the past six months, there was nothing but the pandemic to fight and it is likely to be the major challenge in the near future.

The AFSPA is not only going to be of no help in that fight but may actually do some harm because it has always stood between the people and the government, causing alienation, which hampers implementation of policies of any kind. The central and state governments have been claiming that the entire North-East is free of insurgency and that militancy has been brought under control. Almost every militant organisation is in talks with the government and so the need for continued use of the law is unclear and unconvincing.

The experience of every state where AFSPA has been implemented is bad, and it has been counterproductive. The persistent abuse of its provisions has turned the people against the government, led many of them to sympathise with militants and even to join them. Security forces have got away with many extrajudicial killings and other atrocities, with AFSPA for protection. Hundreds of such killings have been documented and the Supreme Court has taken note of them. Many offences against women have taken place and their rights have often been violated.

Norms about treatment of women in custody or under detention are not applicable under the AFSPA. The normal human rights of individuals, man or woman, are not respected in areas where it is in force. The people of the states in the North-East and Kashmir have been deprived of their rights for decades. In Kashmir, the situation has only deteriorated with the use of AFSPA and other draconian measures. The status of Jammu and Kashmir was changed with the promise that the situation would soon be normalised. But AFSPA continues to be in force there, along with other stringent laws.

The armed forces have always claimed that AFSPA is essential for them to fight militancy and insurgency and to keep order. The government has also been in agreement with it. The argument is untenable and has been proved wrong everywhere. The Justice JS Verma Committee, which examined the law and its implementation, was scathing in its indictment and wanted the armed forces in disturbed areas to function under the normal laws. The law, whose use and misuse cannot even be distinguished, should have no place in a democratic system.