An indictment of BBMP, city MLAs

The poor ranking of Bengaluru in the Swachh Survekshan rating 2022 is an indictment of the city’s authorities, including its elected representatives and bureaucrats, but the residents of the city are also responsible for the state the city finds itself in. Bengaluru has been ranked 43rd out of the 45 cities with a population of one million and above, a steep fall from the 26th position it held last year. Indore bagged the first place for the sixth consecutive year. The poor ranking shows that the city is badly administered, and suffers from poor planning, worse execution, bureaucratic ineptness, and corruption. The BBMP has put forth many reasons for the city’s poor faring, but all such excuses pale before the actual ground realities, which the citizens are well aware of.

The cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey were evaluated on three parameters and a cumulative score of 7,500, with 3,000 points for service level progress (SLP), 2,250 points for certification, and 2,250 points for citizen voice. BBMP scored a total of 2,892.98 points. Certification covers open defecation-free status, freedom from garbage, and treatment of sewage. The city got just 600 points under certification, 1309.61 points under service level progress, and 983.37 points in the citizens’ voice category, which stood for public expectations. It scored 90% in waste segregation, door-to-door garbage collection and cleanliness in residential areas, but that was not enough to make it even moderately clean. In any case, those who live in the city would not have 100% faith in these scores.

There is a view that Bengaluru, with a population of 12 million competed with cities with just over one million, and that impacted its ratings. This is an excuse, because the city also has much more resources than smaller cities. The question is whether these resources, including financial and human resources, are put to the best use to tackle the challenges of cleanliness and hygiene. There are several aspects like garbage, sewage and water that need to be tackled. The work of various agencies and bodies that handle them need to be improved and better coordinated. There is also the need for better awareness and cooperation on the part of citizens to ensure better cleanliness in the city. The recent floods, along with other negative factors, have dented Bengaluru’s brand image. The European Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its Global Liveability Index 2022 had ranked Bengaluru as the “least liveable city” in India. It is a shame that a city that is called a ‘global city’ and a ‘garden city’ is being reduced to a ‘garbage city’. It needs to be improved and made more liveable.