Apathy towards frontline doctors in Karnataka

It is extremely disheartening that hundreds of frontline doctors in government hospitals and medical colleges in Karnataka who have put their lives at grave risk fighting Covid-19 have not been paid their salaries for three to four months. The highest number of unpaid doctors are from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home district, Shivamogga. Medical professionals at all levels have been hailed as warriors for their stellar role in fighting the pandemic but the state government seems to be satisfied with merely extending lip sympathy to them, without addressing the real issues. It would, in fact, be in the fitness of things, to pay all medical and associated professionals a special risk allowance, but that would be a far cry when even basic salaries are not paid.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, who blames a technical reason for the delay, has assured that the issue would be sorted out within a week. But the question is, why did he permit the problem to come to a boil in the first place? Given the seriousness of the pandemic, the minister was expected to have a finger on the pulse and not allow such a situation to arise in the first place. While Sudhakar busied himself with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, doctors in his own backyard were going hungry. An army marches on its stomach and the same applies to Covid warriors whose role during the pandemic has been no less than that of the Army. According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), about 500 doctors have lost their lives to Covid in the past few months. This is not the first time that medical professionals - including those involved in crucial activities like swab collection - have complained of non-payment of their dues. That the government allows the issue to recur every few months, only shows its total callousness and lack of concern.

While the government has funds to splurge on various community-based development corporations with an eye on the upcoming assembly byelections, it is unfortunate that it is unable to mobilise resources to pay its medical staff. Covid management in the state has been mired in controversy right from the start with ministers pulling the cart in different directions, besides allegations of corruption. Fighting Covid is like war and the health minister should don the role of a general and lead from the front instead of letting his foot soldiers fend for themselves. The government should immediately resolve the issue as Covid warriors have more important things to do than hit the road every now and then demanding their wages.