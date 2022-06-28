Bangladesh’s bridge to the future

The inauguration of the Padma bridge, the longest bridge across the Padma River, by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday was a landmark event in that country’s history. Sheikh Hasina said it was a symbol of the country’s pride, ability, and honour. The people of the country can justifiably be proud of the 6.15 km rail-road bridge that connects its south-west to its east, built at a cost of $3.6 billion. It has become a symbol of its national pride, determination, and faith in itself. The history of the bridge reflects the journey of Bangladesh through many adverse circumstances to its present position as a country with a rising economy. It shows that Bangladesh has arrived, and the bridge may be taken not just as a link between the country’s two regions but as one that connects its past and present to its future.

It represents many of the good things about modern Bangladesh, like its fast economic development in the last two decades and improvements in human development indices. The idea of the bridge has a long history. It was conceived in 1998, but the BNP government of Begum Khaleda Zia shelved it in 2001. Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government revived it in 2009 but the World Bank, which had promised to finance it, withdrew later citing charges of corruption and irregularities in the project. These charges were later rejected by courts. The government started the construction in 2015 with its own funds and has now completed the project. There was scepticism whether the country would be able to fund the plan on its own, but it has done that in good time, though there were technical consultants from other countries, including China.

Bangladesh has made fast progress during the period when the bridge was planned and constructed. In the last 10 years, the share of industry in its economy grew from 20% to over 33%, and exports multiplied over 20 times in the last two decades. About 15 years ago, its per capita income was half that of India; today, it is higher than India’s. In many social development indicators, including female work participation, it is more advanced than India. Its economy grew during the Covid period when most others contracted. The bridge is expected to boost its GDP by over 1%. It will also reduce the travel time from Kolkata to Dhaka by two hours. It is no surprise that the bridge has created what is termed ‘Padma nationalism’ in the country, embodying its present achievements and its hopes for the future.