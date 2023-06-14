Banks must step up on customer service

An expert panel set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made some welcome proposals to improve customer services in banks, non-banking financial companies and other regulated institutions. It has also proposed action against entities that are found wanting on meeting customer care standards. One important proposal is to empower the RBI Ombudsmen (RBIOs) to direct the entities to review and undertake suitable corrective action in all cases where failure has been found and to confirm compliance to the apex bank. The panel has also recommended rewards to those who make systemic changes to improve services to customers. Some issues that it has noted as requiring better service are online settlement of claims by heirs of deceased account-holders and flexibility for submission of life certificates by pensioners. It has suggested that operations of accounts should not be stopped pending periodic KYC updates. A time limit has been sought for the return of property documents after the closure of the loan account, failing which a penalty should be imposed on the lender.

These are issues faced by many customers in their dealings with banks. With the explosion of banking in the last few years and increases in the number of customer complaints of deficiency in service have also increased. Many banking customers have complained about harassment by call centres of banks, delay in solving complaints, templated replies, and other unsatisfactory responses. The panel has suggested steps to improve the working of the call centres. These include a dedicated interactive voice response system and an automated call-back feature when a call is dropped midway. The panel has underlined the need for clear communication between executives and customers, including in regional languages. One important area highlighted by it is the lack of enforcement action. The panel wants empowerment of the RBI ombudsmen to direct the regulated entities to review complaints, undertake corrective action and ensure compliance. It has also recommended the use of technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide automatic and instant resolution for financial disputes involving small amounts.

Banking is an important public service and fair treatment of customers has been an essential requirement of all such services. Central banks all over the world have given a lot of attention to it and have called for evolving codes of conduct and action which will ensure that customers have the best experience with all recognised financial institutions. The report has called for making such a charter of customer rights enforceable and development of a customer service and protection index. The RBI should ensure that the suggestions are enforced when they are finalised with inputs from the public.