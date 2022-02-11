BBMP cannot just confiscate land

The BBMP circular requiring property-owners to mandatorily surrender a portion of their land without compensation for the purpose of road-widening and making it a precondition for sanctioning building plans was patently illegal and has been rightly quashed by the Karnataka High Court. It cannot be that the BBMP was unaware of the legal provisions governing the acquisition of private property. The Bengaluru Development Plan and Regulations do state that land sought to be developed for residential or commercial purposes should incorporate the road shown in Master Plan 2015 and shall be handed over to BBMP free of cost if the area exceeds 20,000 sq metres in the case of residential development or 12,000 sq metres in the case of non-residential development. But in the instant case, the extent of land sought to be developed by property owners was far less than what is specified in the definition of the development plan. Such attempts by the government or civic bodies to illegally deprive citizens of their land have been deplored by various courts. That the BBMP failed to take note of them in issuing the circular is unacceptable.

Though property ceased to be a fundamental right with the 44th Constitutional Amendment in 1978, the Supreme Court has held that Article 300A requires the State to follow due procedure and authority of law to deprive a person of his private property. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court, which held that a citizen’s right to own private property is a human right, had observed in its order, “We are constrained to record our strong displeasure on the trend of taking possession of private land of citizens for widening roads without the due process of acquisition or payment of fair compensation as provided by relevant statutes. Such a practice is unsound and should be deprecated in no uncertain terms. Under no circumstance should the State either acquire land or take possession in contravention of the Right to Fair Compensation Act.” The Karnataka High Court, too, has held that the BBMP circular violates Article 300A.

The BBMP or any organ of the State cannot simply confiscate private property. They can acquire land by following due legal process and compensating the property owner as laid down by the extant law on land acquisition. Nor can the BBMP tie the issue of building plan sanctions to the issue of land acquisition. Building plan sanctions and land acquisition for public projects are separate issues and must be dealt with separately and as per the extant law governing each.