BDA scams: A special probe is needed

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was set up in 1976, to ensure sustainable and orderly growth of the state capital. However, the authority has come to be known more for various scams that keep surfacing with unfailing regularity than for improving the quality of life for the people of this burgeoning metropolis. The latest is the online auction of residential plots in eight housing layouts. Given its history of corruption, the BDA, ostensibly in order to ensure transparency and break the monopoly of middlemen, had opted for e-bidding for sites, little realising that its own officers would, in connivance with touts, rig the auction process. After blocking the sites by offering the highest bid, the middlemen submitted fake bank challans showing that they had paid the full amount and then got the land registered in their names, causing loss of hundreds of crores of rupees to the exchequer. This has also deprived many genuine buyers of an opportunity to own a site in the city.

While six persons, including two junior-level BDA officials, have been arrested, the big fish have so far escaped the dragnet. According to BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath, the authority has been defrauded of at least Rs 2,000 crore over several years. Last year, in what was said to be a Rs 400-crore scandal, a few officers had set up a parallel BDA office in a private building from where they allotted sites illegally after collecting huge sums. The big question is, can scams of such magnitude flourish without the backing of politicians and senior bureaucrats connected with the authority.

Promises by successive Chief Ministers to clean up the Augean stables by weeding out the corrupt have only remained on paper and it appears nobody wants to kill a cash-cow. While BDA’s own vigilance wing and the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau conduct raids periodically, they have neither been able to stem the rot nor lay their hands on the real culprits who are executing the scams through small-time officials. Considering that some big names may be involved, the government should order an independent inquiry by an SIT, monitored by the Lok Ayukta or the High Court, to exclusively investigate all scams involving the BDA and bring the guilty to book. The BDA, which has miserably failed to achieve the purpose for which it was established, having contributed in no mean measure to the decline and decay of the city, has in fact turned out to be a millstone around the neck of Bengaluru, and unless it mends its ways, the best course of action would be to shut it down.

