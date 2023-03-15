BDA should not forget its mandate

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was set up in 1976 to facilitate the development of the state capital in a planned manner by creating quality infrastructure, providing for residential sites and catering to the housing needs of the underprivileged.

The vision statement of BDA says, “To transform Bengaluru into an ideal global destination with high quality infrastructure and better quality of life by ensuring sustainable and planned development based on effective monitoring (and) regulation, through participatory and innovative approach.” While BDA has woefully fallen short of creating a world class city that it was charged with, of late, it appears to be more interested in undertaking real estate projects, in the process diluting the purpose for which it was set up. The BDA which a few years ago diversified into the construction of apartment complexes, not necessarily for the underprivileged, has now proposed two more such projects at a cost of Rs 446 crore.

Also Read | A landmark treaty none too soon

The new projects, which will take off after the Assembly elections, will be funded by BDA’s internal resources. A total of 400 apartments will come up on a 10-acre land in Konadasapura, off Old Madras Road, at a cost of Rs 346.51 crore. The second project of 100 flats is proposed on a two-acre recovered land site at Valagerahalli, off Mysuru Road, which is expected to cost Rs 99.87 crore. According to the BDA, the authority has so far constructed 32 apartment complexes with an inventory of 14,000 flats. However, over 1,000 flats are still vacant due to poor accessibility and lack of basic amenities. Recently, the CAG had in its report pointed out that poor planning and execution of the Kaniminike housing project near Kengeri had caused a loss of Rs 451 crore. Incidentally, the BDA has not sought government approval for the new projects on the grounds that they will be constructed from its own funds. If indeed the BDA is flush with funds that it is venturing into the construction business, it should first invest on the competition of projects like Arkavathy Layout, which are hanging fire for long. Though people have invested their hard earned savings, they are unable to construct houses even after several years as the BDA has failed to provide even basic amenities. The BDA should concentrate on the objectives for which it has been set up, that is, to provide good infrastructure and ensure a better quality of life. Even if the BDA is using its own funds, it is still public money. The government should immediately intervene and ensure that the new apartment projects are nixed.