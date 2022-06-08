Beginning of the end for Johnson?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has managed to stave off a challenge from within to his leadership – for now. On Monday, he survived a vote of confidence held by his own party. While 211 Tory MPs voted in his favour, 148 voted against him. Consequently, he will remain leader of the Conservative Party and, by extension, Prime Minister. Although Johnson and the Tories won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, his government’s performance and behaviour have been below par. It has lurched from one crisis to another. His handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was, at least initially, disastrous. However, it was Johnson’s and his cabinet and officials’ violations of their own lockdown regulations -- multiple parties were held in or near the PM’s office – during the pandemic, even as his government forced ordinary people to endure extreme hardship on account of those very restrictions, that has seen not only his popularity plummet but also the office of the PM sullied. “The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility" for the violations, an investigation noted. A fine was imposed on Johnson, making him the UK's first serving PM to be penalised for breaking the law. Johnson ignored calls for resignation from the public and the Opposition. Less easy to ignore were such calls from within the Conservative Party, which culminated in a section of Tory MPs calling for a vote of no-confidence in his leadership of the party.

Johnson survived the challenge, but he can hardly sit easy. The number who voted against him – 148, or 41 per cent of Tory MPs -- was far bigger than expected. It indicates the magnitude of the challenge he faces. His predecessor Theresa May survived a similar vote in 2018 when 117 Tory MPs voted against her, but she had to resign less than six months later. If Johnson’s situation in his own party is not secure, his position in the rest of the UK is at best precarious. Surveys reveal that most Britons see him as unsuited to lead their country.

The Conservative Party’s ratings are tanking, too, mainly on account of Johnson’s leadership. Later this month, support for the party will be tested at by-elections for two parliamentary seats. Should the Tories lose, as is expected, the campaign to remove Johnson from the party leadership will gather momentum. Many of those who voted for him on Monday could then change their minds. Johnson has managed to win some breathing time, but in British politics, it seems like the beginning of the end of his leadership.