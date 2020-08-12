Bengaluru riots: Nothing can justify mob violence

The extreme and mindless violence resorted to by a section of people in a part of Bengaluru city on Tuesday evening, which has caused the loss of three lives and much damage to public and private property, should be strongly condemned and put down with a heavy hand and strong measures. In the sudden eruption of trouble in KG Halli and DJ Halli, areas in the north-eastern part of the city, many people and police personnel were attacked, houses were vandalised, vehicles were set afire and much property was destroyed. Though the violence seemed to have erupted suddenly, the way it was reported to, the number of people involved in it and the large assortment of weapons which were used showed that it could only have been planned and organised. A number of people who perpetrated the violence and others who instigated and planned it have been arrested and detained, and the situation is being closely monitored.

A social media post made by a relative of a Congress MLA which was derogatory of Prophet Mohammad is said to have triggered the violence. Such incendiary postings are wrong and the person who made them should be hauled up before the law. Such acts are deliberate attempts to create strife and disorder and should be treated as such. But the response to it cannot be the unleashing of violence on people and police personnel and destruction of property. It should also be examined whether there was any laxity or slackness on the part of the police in handling the matter and the situation. There are reports that the police had ignored Muslim groups’ complaints about the offensive social media post and was late in responding to the brewing trouble. There also seems to have been a failure on the part of intelligence.

The immediate task is to bring the situation completely under control and ensure that it does not spread to other areas. It must also be ensured that it does not take on a communal colour. It is basically a law and order issue in which a group of people have wrongly reacted to a wrong act. The perpetrators of violence and those who were behind it should be brought before the law and punished, just as the person who may have provoked it should be. The situation should not be politicised either. Unfortunately, statements of a political nature have already been made. But it would be wrong for any group or section to take political advantage of it. It is unfortunate that the city has to deal with such a situation when it is busy tackling a deteriorating Covid-19 scene.